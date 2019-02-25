Awareness rally on road safety, traffic rules held

The Rotary International District 3232 along with all Rotary Clubs in Chennai and other Rotaract Clubs conducted a road safety awareness rally on the occasion of Rotary Founder’s Day on Saturday.

Rotary District Governor Babu Peram unveiled a sand sculpture of the face of Paul Harris, founder of Rotary, and marked 114 years of service on the occasion.

According to a press release, the rally started from Olcott Memorial High School, Besant Nagar and ended near Elliot’s Beach. Around 800 persons took part. They carried placards and banners on road safety and traffic rules. They observed eight minutes of silence – Rotary World Peace Minutes. The silence was also observed by millions across the globe on the same day.

Rotary International was founded on February 23 in 1905 by Paul Harris in Chicago, U.S.

T. Ravichandran, district chairman-Road Safety Initiative of Rotary, Vinod Saraogi, district community services chairman, and J.S.K. Naidu, district secretary, took part, the release said.