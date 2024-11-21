Awareness rally for prevention of child abuse

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Chennai North, on Wednesday organised an awareness rally on child rights and protection.

About 200 persons participated in the ‘Walk For Children’ rally that was flagged off at the District Collector’s office. It was held to mark National Children’s Day, World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse, and World Children’s Day.

Following the rally, District Child Protection Officer M. Mathiazhagan launched a signature campaign and called for the prevention of child labour and child abuse.

The participants included staff members of various childcare institutions, police and government officials, and school and college students.

