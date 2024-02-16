Awareness programme on TDS held for I-T deductors of business sectors

February 16, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Income Tax deductors were requested to scrupulously adhere to the various Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in their business transactions at a recent awareness programme held by the Additional Commissionerate of Income Tax, TDS Range-3, Chennai.

The programme, organised in association with Shreyas Management Consulting Services, under the guidance of M. Arjun Manic, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai, conducted Income Tax-TDS awareness on January 15 for income tax deductors of various business sectors.

R. Rajamanohar, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS Circle 3 (1), Chennai, delivering the keynote address, stressed the need for deduction of tax at a higher rate, wherever it is warranted. Further, he highlighted the absolute requirement of payment of TDS/TCS dues into the Central Government Account in time, filing of error-free quarterly statements and issuance of certificates in a time-bound manner.

