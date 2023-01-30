Awareness programme on standards for vault doors organised

January 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office-II, organised a discussion with various stakeholders on ‘IS 11188 - Vault (strong room) Doors’ in Chennai on Monday. A total of 82 participants, including jewellers, bankers and entrepreneurs, participated. Officials spoke on the significance of ISI-marked vault doors in ensuring security of valuables and their associated Indian Standards. S.M.N. Swamy, Regional Director (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), Reserve Bank of India, and G. Bhavani, Scientist-E, Director and Head (BIS-Chennai Branch Office), participated, said a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.