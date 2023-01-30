HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness programme on standards for vault doors organised

January 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai Branch Office-II, organised a discussion with various stakeholders on ‘IS 11188 - Vault (strong room) Doors’ in Chennai on Monday. A total of 82 participants, including jewellers, bankers and entrepreneurs, participated. Officials spoke on the significance of ISI-marked vault doors in ensuring security of valuables and their associated Indian Standards. S.M.N. Swamy, Regional Director (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), Reserve Bank of India, and G. Bhavani, Scientist-E, Director and Head (BIS-Chennai Branch Office), participated, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.