Awareness programme on preventing water-borne diseases held

An awareness programme on prevention of water-borne diseases was organised in the outpatient department of Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Friday. Various exhibits and posters on common diseases such as dengue, typhoid, cholera, chikungunya, leptospirosis and other diarrheal diseases occurring during monsoon were displayed. Hand washing techniques and preparation of oral rehydration solution was demonstrated. Hospital dean R. Jayanthi was present.


