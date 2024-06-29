GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness programme on heartburn under way

MedIndia Hospitals is also conducting a free medical consultation camp for management of heartburn from July 1

Published - June 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate Doctor’s Day on July 1, MedIndia Hospitals is conducting a public awareness initiative on the management of gastro esophageal reflux disease or heartburn  to enable prevention and timely cure.

To learn more, visit https://www.digestivediseasesinfo.com/heartburn/. The hospital is also conducting a free medical consultation camp for management of heartburn from July 1. People can call the toll-free number 12789 (for BSNL subscriber lines only) and 044-2831 2345 to register for the camp, a press release said.

