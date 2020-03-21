Awareness programme for SIPCOT industries

Nearly 85 representatives of industries in SIPCOT in Gummidipoondi and neighbouring areas were enlightened about hand wash and use of sanitisers at an awareness programme on COVID-19.
Organised by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the programme also insisted that employees must avoid biometric method and observe hygienic practices. M.V.Karthikeyan, joint director of Industrial Safety and Health also asked the employers to focus on labourers who migrate from other States. G.Srinivasan, Assistant director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health also participated.
