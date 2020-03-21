Chennai

Awareness programme for SIPCOT industries

Nearly 85 representatives of industries in SIPCOT in Gummidipoondi and neighbouring areas were enlightened about hand wash and use of sanitisers at an awareness programme on COVID-19.

Organised by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the programme also insisted that employees must avoid biometric method and observe hygienic practices. M.V.Karthikeyan, joint director of Industrial Safety and Health also asked the employers to focus on labourers who migrate from other States. G.Srinivasan, Assistant director, Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health also participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 2:24:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/awareness-programme-for-sipcot-industries/article31123864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY