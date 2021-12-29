Chennai

Awareness programme for gana singers

Greater Chennai Police have launched a drive to prevent gana singers from using the names of banned tobacco products and narcotics in songs.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has directed police officers to conduct awareness programmes among gana singers and YouTube professionals on the impact of using such names.

Students were getting to know about the banned substances from popular gana songs. An event was organised in Madhavaram by the police to prevent gana singers from using the names of banned substances. The singers removed content from YouTube as part of the initiative.


