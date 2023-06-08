Awareness program for factories and construction companies’ owners held in Chennai

June 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

An awareness program was conducted on Wednesday for owners of brick kilns, rice mills and construction companies operating in Chennai, at the office of the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Guindy.

It covered the abolition of bonded and child labour, anti-human trafficking laws and the regulation of working conditions for inter-State migrant workers. As many as 120 factories and construction establishment representatives attended the program.

M.V. Senthilkumar, director, Industrial Safety and Health, inaugurated the program. In his keynote address, he emphasised that children must not be employed in any kind of work and adolescents in hazardous industries. He further said proper drinking water, toilet, accommodation and welfare measures must be made available for migrant workers.

Joint director M.V. Karthikeyan provided insights on the Factories Act of 1948 and the Child Labour and Adolescents (Abolition and Regulation) Act, 1986. Assistant commissioner of labour Jayalakshmi and M. Saravanakumar, regional probationary officer, briefed the gathering on the Bonded Labour Abolition Act and Anti Human Trafficking and Juvenile (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 respectively.

Joint director C. Jayakumar explained the provisions of the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, 1979.

