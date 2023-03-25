ADVERTISEMENT

‘Awareness on inherited heart diseases still low among the youth’

March 25, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K.M. Cherian and N. Sivakadaksham being felicitated with the lifetime achievement award at an international cardiogenetic symposium organised by Kauvery Hospital in Chennai 

There is still a significant lack of awareness on cardiac risks among the youth and the associated sudden cardiac death due to inherited cardiomyopathies and channelopathies, especially in India, said senior cardiology experts at Kauvery Hospital.

An international cardiogenetic symposium on “Recent Advancements in the Management of Inherited Heart Diseases” was organised by Kauvery Hospital wherein cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology from the U.K., the Netherlands, and India discussed the burden of inherited cardiac diseases.

India is one of the top-ranked countries with a high cardiac disease burden, where cardiocascular diseases account for 45% of the deaths in the 40–69 age group, according to a release. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy and arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy and channelopathies are some of the common inherited heart diseases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K.M. Cherian, a pioneer in pediatric and adult cardiac surgeries and heart and lung transplantation, and N. Sivakadaksham, who has been practising and teaching cardiology for over three decades, were honoured with the lifetime achievement award.

“The field of cardiogenetics is rapidly evolving and the availability of next-generation sequencing has made routing genetic testing affordable in India to identify the genetic change in the affected person and subsequent family screening,” said Anantharaman R., senior interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US