Awareness on abdomen stones

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 02:24 IST

Camp to help in early detection of stones in abdomen

GEM Hospital in Perungudi will be organising stones awareness week till November 8.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and people can have free consultation with medical specialists at the hospital, by taking prior appointments. The camp will aid in the early detection of stones in the abdomen.

For appointments, people can contact 9884998385.

