Chennai

Awareness on abdomen stones

GEM Hospital in Perungudi will be organising stones awareness week till November 8.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and people can have free consultation with medical specialists at the hospital, by taking prior appointments. The camp will aid in the early detection of stones in the abdomen.

For appointments, people can contact 9884998385.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020

