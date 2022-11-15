Awareness meeting on safety in industrial kitchens conducted

November 15, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Industrial Safety and Health organised an awareness meeting to discuss the importance of safety and hygiene in industrial kitchens and canteens on Tuesday. Around 200 representatives from Industries in the Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur zones participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting focused on how to maintain health and hygiene in these kitchens. M.V. Senthil Kumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, spoke about the guidelines to be adhered to for the same.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

Among the steps to be taken to implement preventive measures, the participants in the meeting were asked to ensure that special teams are formed to oversee the safety and hygiene of the food being prepared. The area where the food is prepared should be free of pests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The participants were encouraged to adopt healthy practices and create awareness about the same among persons working in the kitchens as well as workers in the factories.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US