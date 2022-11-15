  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness meeting on safety in industrial kitchens conducted

November 15, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Industrial Safety and Health organised an awareness meeting to discuss the importance of safety and hygiene in industrial kitchens and canteens on Tuesday. Around 200 representatives from Industries in the Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur zones participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on how to maintain health and hygiene in these kitchens. M.V. Senthil Kumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, spoke about the guidelines to be adhered to for the same.

Among the steps to be taken to implement preventive measures, the participants in the meeting were asked to ensure that special teams are formed to oversee the safety and hygiene of the food being prepared. The area where the food is prepared should be free of pests.

The participants were encouraged to adopt healthy practices and create awareness about the same among persons working in the kitchens as well as workers in the factories.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.