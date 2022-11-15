Awareness meeting on safety in industrial kitchens conducted

November 15, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Industrial Safety and Health organised an awareness meeting to discuss the importance of safety and hygiene in industrial kitchens and canteens on Tuesday. Around 200 representatives from Industries in the Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur zones participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on how to maintain health and hygiene in these kitchens. M.V. Senthil Kumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health, spoke about the guidelines to be adhered to for the same.

Among the steps to be taken to implement preventive measures, the participants in the meeting were asked to ensure that special teams are formed to oversee the safety and hygiene of the food being prepared. The area where the food is prepared should be free of pests.

The participants were encouraged to adopt healthy practices and create awareness about the same among persons working in the kitchens as well as workers in the factories.