Awareness event on childhood cancer held

February 21, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Srikanth interacting with visitors at Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In line with the International Childhood Cancer Day, Phoenix Marketcity conducted a community awareness event on Monday. Actor Srikanth took part in the event through which “CANKIDS KIDSCAN”, a non-governmental organisation, aimed to educate the public. The programme focused on the message that there is much to be done for awareness, research and treatment in the fight against all childhood cancers. The event brought together families, survivors and healthcare providers, according to a press release.

