Raising awareness on arthritis, treatment modalities and recent advances in Total Knee Replacement

In line with ‘World Arthritis Day 2024’, Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital organised an event to raise awareness about arthritis, treatment modalities and recent advances in Total Knee Replacement (TKR) on Saturday.

Doctors laid emphasis on the importance of maintaining a normal Body Mass Index (BMI), diet and exercise. S. Sivamurugan, director, Soundarapandian Bone and Joint Hospital, said arthritis is the inflammation of the joints and there were 100 different types of arthritis. Nearly 62.5 million persons were affected by osteoarthritis; with women being affected more than men. Around five million persons were affected by rheumatoid arthritis. A total of 2.5 lakh TKR procedures were done in India annually.

Osteoarthritis, he said, was the most common type of arthritis, and usually affected the weight-bearing joints. He spoke about rheumatoid arthritis, which could affect every part of the body and how whole-body cryotherapy could offer relief for patients with the condition. Gout, a severe swelling in the feet occurring as a result of uric acid crystals getting deposited in the joint, psoriasis that involves the skin and joint as well, and ankylosing spondylitis, an autoimmune disorder, were also discussed.

Elaborating on the recent advances in TKR, he said that now, personalising knee replacement has become more important, particularly in the last 10 years. This was possible because of the three-dimensional surgical planning software using a CT scan and determining precisely the natural alignment, he said.

Ganesh Sivamurugan of the hospital spoke about articular cartilage, its structure and function. Aerobic exercise, especially when a person is young aged between 20 and 40, could help in building muscle as a result of which pressure in the joint gets relieved. Keep body weight under control, he added.