Awareness drive to improve food safety in all 15 zones of city

Following a demand from councillors to improve awareness about food safety among business operators in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to improve surveillance in coordination with the Food Safety Department.

Food Safety Department officials said they had completed basic training for 12,000 out of 18,000 food business operators, many of whom have not received basic training, causing public health problems. The department and the Corporation plan to strengthen surveillance and proper referral of acute diarrheal cases reported after consuming food sold by these vendors.

Councillors have flagged the issue of lack of awareness about food safety among operators. Anna Nagar Ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the Corporation and the department should work in coordination to improve food safety in hotels, small eateries and street vendors. “As the street vendors’ election has been conducted, the civic agencies have to take the initiative to train them. Food safety should improve,” said Mr. Shemmozhi.

Residents complain that many vendors do not follow food safety norms. The regulation has been inadequate. “GCC and Food Safety officials will improve surveillance. Based on referral of acute diarrheal cases, we will trace the food business operators responsible for the public health issue and create awareness. Once we put them on notice, we will ensure that the cause is eliminated,” said an official.

“GCC advocates awareness. It is the Food Safety Department that regulates them. At present, street vendors take only cosmetic hygienic steps. We have to create general awareness about the dangers of taking food in areas which are out of the regulatory framework,” added the official.

