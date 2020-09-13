Awareness drive on women and child safety under way in Tiruvallur district

Joint initiative has been planned by the Social Defence Department and the district police

The District Child Protection Unit, Tiruvallur, along with the Wing for Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC), Tiruvallur, have been putting up awareness posters about the POCSO Act in places where people gather in large numbers.

This initiative was started by the Social Defence Department and the police. The posters carry a warning message about the punishment for offences coming under the act.

“Apart from creating awareness among children and parents, we wanted to warn the offenders too. Hence, we have put such posters in police stations, barber shops and tea shops, among other places where people gather,” said D. Senthil, District Children Protection Officer, Tiruvallur.

He said the posters had also been put up in a few schools. “We started the work two days ago. We have also planned street plays to create awareness. Panchayat presidents in the district have been asked to organise a door-to-door campaign at the village level,” he added.

In a move to create awareness about the POSCO Act, child marriage and other issues pertaining to the safety of women and children, the CAWC wing, Tiruvallur, has started awareness camps in factories and Irula settlements in the district.

A total of 30 POCSO cases were registered in Tiruvallur this year, and on an average, 10 to 15 child marriages were being stopped every month.

In factories and schools

“We found it important to create awareness among parents. Initially, we started creating awareness in companies that have women workers. We will hold similar awareness meetings for men as they should also interact with children,” said M. Meenakshi, ADSP, Special Wing for Crime Against Women and Children, Tiruvallur.

During the programme, police officers asked working parents to speak with their children before and after returning from work to understand their problems. “Parents should spend more time with their children. We also asked them to keep an eye on their social media usage and friends,” she added.

Apart from companies, the police also conducted similar programmes in Irula hamlets in Tiruvallur, Tiruttani and Periyapalayam.

“Once schools reopen, we will hold similar programmes in schools and educate children about the POCSO Act and whom to approach in case they face any form of harassment,” Ms. Meenakshi added.

(Childline operates a helpline — 1098 — for children in distress across the country)