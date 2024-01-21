Awareness drive on waste segregation held at Greenways Road

January 21, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Urbaser Sumeet, the solid waste management private contractor, as part of a campaign to encourage waste segregation at the source, held an awareness rally on Greenways Road on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, a resident of the area, urged residents to create composting pits for horticultural waste. Justices of the Madras High Court living in the area supported the initiative and directed their assistants and employees in Greenways Road to segregate waste at the source. They also requested officials to educate sanitary workers on the hazardous properties of different waste categories.

Accompanied by a local band, ‘On the Streets’, the officials raised slogans promoting waste segregation, handed over segregated waste to battery-operated vehicle drivers, stopped littering in public spaces, and treated conservancy staff with respect, according to a release.

In nearly 20 houses, maids and office assistants were educated about sustainable waste management practices. Further, each household received indigenous saplings. The zone 13 team of Urbaser Sumeet and officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation participated.

