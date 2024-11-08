 />
Awareness drive for ragpickers of Adyar and Perungudi zones held

The programme aims to educate ragpickers on how they can enhance their livelihoods, follow better health and safety protocols, and avail themselves of the welfare schemes

Published - November 08, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Ragpickers attending the awareness programme held in Velachery on Friday.

Ragpickers attending the awareness programme held in Velachery on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

V. Kuppu, a ragpicker from Perungudi, said she had not heard of the ‘e-Shram’ card and only came to know about the scheme at the awareness programme for ragpickers organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Adyar and Perungudi zones on Friday.

The event was conducted by Kabadiwalla Connect Private Limited, a waste management company, in association with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), at Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Ilavasa Thirumana Mahal in Velachery.

“The programme aims to educate ragpickers on how they can enhance their livelihoods, follow better health and safety protocols, and avail themselves of the welfare schemes offered by the Tamil Nadu government,” a press release said.

A training manual containing information on how to obtain essential documents such as Aadhaar, ration, and smart cards was released and distributed to the participants at the programme. It also included helpline numbers to report grievances related to healthcare services and emergencies.

The event was inaugurated by M. Dhinakaran, District Environment Engineer, Chennai South, and R. Menaga, Assistant Environment Engineer, TNPCB.

R. Swathi Lakshmi and Y. Aashik Rahman, from Kabadiwalla Connect Private Limited, explained to the participants ways to access various free-of-charge services from government agencies and the importance of using safety equipment. Ms. Lakshmi said the issues raised at the event would be taken note of and passed on to the officials concerned.

