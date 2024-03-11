Awareness campaign marks World Glaucoma Week

March 11, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - Chennai

An awareness event was organised to mark World Glaucoma Week at Chetpet Ecopark on Sunday.

The event was organised by Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA), in partnership with Sankara Nethralaya and its academy, Chennai Glaucoma Forum, Elite School of Optometry.

The event, with the theme ‘Uniting for a Glaucoma-Free World’, shed light on the importance of early detection and treatment of glaucoma, and had interactive sessions and speeches.

An awareness walk by Fitness For All, a TNOA initiative, was also organised as part of the campaign.