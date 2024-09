An awareness camp was recently organised at Chennai High School, Tiruvanmiyur, on the impact of plastic waste on health and hygiene, segregation of waste, dengue prevention and clean air.

According to a press release, the programme was organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation to sensitise students to all aspects of plastic waste and civic issues associated with it.

