Awareness and support system essential for battling cancer: Tamilisai

Awareness and early diagnosis are crucial for cancer treatment and cure, Governor of Telangana andLieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said in Chennai on Friday.

Inaugurating the All India Biennial Joint Conference on Oncology to highlight advanced medical technology for cancer patients, organised by The Indian Society of Medical & Paediatric Oncology (ISMPO) and Indian Society of Oncology (ISO) under the aegis of ‘Freedom from Cancer Relief and Research Foundation’, she said, “There should also be good family support for those battling cancer “Usually, after cancer is detected, people tend to go pale and start panicking. This is when they need all the support and people around must tell them that there is life after cancer.”

Ms. Soundararajan noted that the Ayushman Bharat scheme helps cancer patients with treatment and early diagnosis.

The theme of the ISMPO ISOCON 2022 conference is ‘Demystifying the new normal in cancer care’. Ms Soundararajan was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award. Oncologists who were honoured during the occasion include Ramesh Billimaga, Govind Babu, Hemant Malhotra, Sanjay Sharma, Dinesh Pendarkar, Somasundaram Subramaniam, Raghunandha Rao and Rakesh Jalali.

Arvind Krishnamurthy, organising chairman and professor and head, Surgical Oncology, Cancer Institute (WIA) and Anita Ramesh, organising secretary, ISMPO ISCOCON and head of Medical Oncology at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital (Chennai) also spoke at the event.

