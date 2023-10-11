Awards presented to doctors of Tribal Health Initiative

October 11, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME) and Kauvery Hospital presented the Dr. K.V. Thiruvengadam Award for Healthcare 2023 to doctors Regi George and Lalitha Regi of Tribal Health Initiative (THI), a non-profit organisation in Sittilingi, Dharmapuri district, on Wednesday.

Vijay Shankar S., cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, presented the award to Dr. George, an anaesthesiologist and managing trustee of THI, and Dr. Lalitha, a gynaecologist and trustee of THI, which was founded in 1993. THI works for the welfare of the local community – predominantly tribals, a press release said. The doctors set up a hospital, which is now a 35-bed facility, and went on to pave the way for farmers to take up organic farming as well as promote a traditional craft.

Dr. Shankar said while most doctors wanted to work in cities and in the corporate sector, the two awardees envisioned selfless service.

RCME’s president Babu Krishnamoorthy said the award was presented to medical professionals who went beyond the call of duty and rendered service to the people. P. Ramaswamy, director of community health, RCME, added that the award was instituted in 2006 for individuals who were involved in advancing medical knowledge and providing compassionate care to patients. It was sponsored by Kauvery Hospital. Award chairperson Rohini Rau introduced the awardees.

Dr. George said that in 1993, when they went to Sittlingi, the nearest hospital where surgeries were done was 100 km away. They trained girls of the local community in health and went on to involve them as health workers. They also founded an organic farmers collective, which has grown to have 700 members in the 12 years since its formation with a turnover of around ₹2 crore.

Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, was present.