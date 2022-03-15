Award recognises COVID-19 warriors

Persons who provided food to those vulnerable during the pandemic recognised

The third edition of SharonPly’s ‘I am strongest’ awards, presented earlier this month, recognised those who helped in feeding the vulnerable during COVID-19.

The awardees were Kalyanasundaram from Chennai, who provided food free of cost, the couple Chandrasekhar and Pushparani from Tiruchi, who sold variety rice for ₹5, Muthupandi from Thoothukudi, who offered free bananas to those who were hungry, and Arun Kumar, who helped in collecting and redistributing food as part of the No Food Waste initiative in Chennai.

The company presented a plaque and a cheque for ₹51,000 to each awardee. They were felicitated through a virtual event.

