Award presented to Honorary Consuls

April 01, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Governor R. N. Ravi on Friday urged Honorary Consuls to look for global collaborations and cooperations to harness the nation’s vast potential for a safer, sustainable and inclusive world.

Addressing the Honorary Consular Corps on the occasion of Consular day at an event organised by Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique - India (HCCD) and Consular Corps Diplomatique - Chennai (CCD), he emphasised the distinctive roles of Honorary Consuls to take the transformative story of new India to the world.

A press release here said that the Governor presented achievement awards to deserving Honorary Consuls who are members of HCCD - India. The awards were presented to individuals, who are making outstanding contributions to their respective fields of diplomacy and international relations.

The Vivek Burman (Dabur) Peace Prize was presented to the National Agro Foundation, Chennai, which was represented by its Trustee S. S. Rajasekar. The award acknowledges individuals who demonstrate exceptional efforts not only in promoting peace and harmony but also in promoting the development of the Indian economy and taking Indian technology and social development to the world.

The Dr. Bhai Mohan Singh Trophy recognizes individuals who have excelled in the field of diplomacy. It was presented to Suresh Vaswani, Honorary Consul of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Mahendra K. Sanghi, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.

Consul of the Year Trophy, which honours the Consul who has shown exemplary dedication and commitment to serving their country and promoting international relations was presented to Yashwanth Kumar Venkataraman, the Honorary Consul of El Salvador.

The Medal of Honour was presented to Jagdip Singh, Honorary Consul of Republic of Korea; Neeraj A. Sharma, Honorary Consul General of Republic of Palau; Sesha Sai, Honorary Consul of Seychelles; Shabeena Sultana, Honorary Consul of Republic of Tunisia; Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan; and Vikash Mittersen, Honorary Consul of Republic of Mali.

