Award for The Hindu journalist for writing on mental health issues

The Hindu’s Mumbai-based correspondent Jyoti Shelar has won the first place in the English category of Schizophrenia Research Foundation’s (SCARF) media for mental health reporting award. Her report on suicides by farmers and the resultant impact on the mental health of their families won her the award.

S Ramanathan of The Newsminute and Disha Shetty of The Wire were the other two winners. Usha Narayanan’s interview with a medical professional on addressing issues due to domestic problems and N. Maheswari’s review of a documentary film on autism were chosen for awards in the Tamil category.

Sudha Seshayyan, physician and orator, who distributed the awards at a function organised by SCARF here on Thursday appealed to journalists to feature stories, articles that cater to the younger age group, especially those stepping in to adulthood.

Dr. Seshayyan said as a teacher she noticed at least three or four students in a class of 250, all in their late teens, requiring medical help.

Despite being medical students with access to relevant textbooks and to medical professionals the students chose non-medical source of information. If journalists could author detailed stories that the youngsters would access it would allow them an opportunity to introspect and realise their symptoms require medical attention, she said.

Jaya Sreedhar, chairperson of the awards committee said a little more emphasis could be given to the scientific discussion on medical treatment given to persons with mental health issues. She said a critical discussion on Mental Health Act similar to the tuberculosis programme and HIV prevention programme and a watchdog effort by the media would help to evaluate how far it had played out on the field, she said.

The articles that were sent for the awards this time did not depend on celebrities and instead were more mainstream, Dr. Sreedhar said. SCARF director R. Padmavathi also spoke.