Award for TV, stage personality

Television and theatre personality S. Varadharajen was given the Developers India ‘Vibrant Indian Award’ for his contributions to the promotion of art and culture.

Prince of Arcot Mohammed Abdul Ali presented the award, citation, shield, shawl and saropa on Monday as part of the interfaith celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Stressing on the need for peace and universal brotherhood, the Prince of Arcot said that the narrow understanding of religion had resulted in believers giving altruistic values the short shrift. “It goes without saying that peace cannot be achieved without universal brotherhood,” he said.Pointing to the contribution of Guru Nanak to the promotion of harmony, The Hindu Publisher N. Ravi said, “It was five centuries ago that Guru Nanak visited several places in Tamil Nadu during the course of his extensive travels. Gurudwaras at Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Rameswaram and Nagapattinam stand as memorials to his visit. At a time of great religious strife, he preached brotherhood and peaceful coexistence. It is heartening that distinguished stage personality S.Varadharajen has been chosen for the award.”

Fr. K.J. Varghese Rozario stressed on the need to explore common platforms and mutuality without diluting the doctrinal values and identity of different religions. “The call for compassion is common to all religions,” he said.