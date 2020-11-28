Award for Rela Hospital

CHENNAI

28 November 2020 01:20 IST

Rela Hospital has been honoured for having the best performing live liver transplant team in Tamil Nadu in 2019-20. The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu presented the award of appreciation.

At a function held on Friday on the occasion of the 11th Indian Organ Donation Day, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan presented the award.

The hospital’s chairman, Mohammed Rela, said, “We are happy for the recognition bestowed up on the liver transplant team at our hospital and I applaud the entire team of Rela Hospital for their achievement.” A team of doctors heading various departments received the award.

