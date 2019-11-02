Award for Malladi Brothers

It is not essential to know the nuances of music to enjoy it, Justice N. Seshasayee of Madras High Court said on Friday.

Speaking at the 18th Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam, organised by Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academy, he said: “ Years ago, I was at a music festival in a temple and there was a mason sitting next to me. After a song, when I made a casual remark, the mason commented that this artiste had sung the same song much better at another festival the previous year. When I asked him if he learnt music, he said: ‘If I don’t head to work with my tools, I can’t have my day’s meal. But I love this music after I heard it in some temple festival.’ That’s when I learnt you don’t need to understand the nuances of music.”

Malladi Brothers, Shriram Prasad and Ravi Kumar, were honoured with the title ‘Naadha Sevaka’. Violinist G. Raghavendhra Prasath and Mridangam exponent V.M. Kannan were also honoured at the event.

Chartered accountant P.L.N. Raghukumar spoke on the occasion.

The event was followed by a concert of Malladi Brothers.