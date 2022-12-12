Award for gastroenterologist

December 12, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) has presented the 2022 Masters of the WGO award to Chennai-based gastroenterologist K. R. Palaniswamy for his contributions to the field of gastroenterology.

Prof. Palaniswamy received the award at the World Congress of Gastroenterology being held in Dubai.

The Masters of the WGO Award was the highest honour WGO can bestow and is granted to those individuals who have provided outstanding dedication to the mission of WGO and achieved distinction in areas, such as scholarly research, teaching, service to WGO and the community at large, according to a communication.