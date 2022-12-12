Award for gastroenterologist

December 12, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Masters of the WGO Award is the highest honour WGO bestows to individuals for their outstanding dedication to the mission of the organisation, says a communication

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based gastroenterologist K. R. Palaniswamy receiving the 2022 Masters of the WGO award at the World Congress of Gastroenterology being held in Dubai.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) has presented the 2022 Masters of the WGO award to Chennai-based gastroenterologist K. R. Palaniswamy for his contributions to the field of gastroenterology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Palaniswamy received the award at the World Congress of Gastroenterology being held in Dubai.

The Masters of the WGO Award was the highest honour WGO can bestow and is granted to those individuals who have provided outstanding dedication to the mission of WGO and achieved distinction in areas, such as scholarly research, teaching, service to WGO and the community at large, according to a communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US