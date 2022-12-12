  1. EPaper
Award for gastroenterologist

Masters of the WGO Award is the highest honour WGO bestows to individuals for their outstanding dedication to the mission of the organisation, says a communication

December 12, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai-based gastroenterologist K. R. Palaniswamy receiving the 2022 Masters of the WGO award at the World Congress of Gastroenterology being held in Dubai. 

Chennai-based gastroenterologist K. R. Palaniswamy receiving the 2022 Masters of the WGO award at the World Congress of Gastroenterology being held in Dubai.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) has presented the 2022 Masters of the WGO award to Chennai-based gastroenterologist K. R. Palaniswamy for his contributions to the field of gastroenterology.

Prof. Palaniswamy received the award at the World Congress of Gastroenterology being held in Dubai.

The Masters of the WGO Award was the highest honour WGO can bestow and is granted to those individuals who have provided outstanding dedication to the mission of WGO and achieved distinction in areas, such as scholarly research, teaching, service to WGO and the community at large, according to a communication.

