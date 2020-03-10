Avvaiyar award given to crematorium assistant

TIRUVANNAMALAI

10 March 2020 00:59 IST

R. Kannagi is a social worker

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday honoured R. Kannagi, 52, from Tiruvannamalai, with the Tamil Nadu government’s Avvaiyar award for the current year, recognising her work for the uplift of rural women for over 18 years.

Ms. Kannagi, a burial ground assistant, is popular among the women’s self help groups (SHGs) in Tiruvannamalai district. She works in a crematorium near Esanyam Ground, a facility under the maintenance of Mahadeepam Makkal Nala Arakkatalai.

Dons many hats

She dons many hats — that of co-ordinator for women SHG training programmes and social worker — along with working as the burial ground assistant.

She has been a bridge between SHGs and various government agencies. She also started Vizhudhugal, an organisation that has benefited many women.

Ms. Kannagi faced severe opposition when she initially took up the job at the crematorium. Unperturbed by the activities in the graveyard, she continues to bury the dead, proving that women can take up such jobs too.

She has previously won the district level Women’s Day award in 2016 and Republic Day award in 2018. She was also awarded for her environment protection efforts in 2018.

‘Immense satisfaction’

While thanking the district administration for the Avvaiyar award, Ms. Kannagi said performing final rites of unclaimed bodies was possible because of the cooperation of Health and Police departments and that her work gives her immense satisfaction.

The award, instituted to encourage women working in the social sector, for women’s development, communal harmony, arts, science, culture, journalism and administration, includes a ₹1,00,000 cash prize, a gold medal weighing 8 gm and a citation.