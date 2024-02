February 07, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Chennai

The A.V.M gas crematorium in Ward 135 in Zone 10 (Kodambakkam) will not be functional from February 8 to 27 owing to maintenance work, according to a release from Greater Chennai Corporation. The public are requested to use the facilities in Nesappakkam and Kannammapet during these days.