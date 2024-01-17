Avalur residents want meat shops to be regulated

January 17, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Avalur near Walajahbad in Kancheepuram district want measures to be taken to stop dumping of waste from meat shops at Avalur Kootu Road in the Palar river. Since the shops are located outside the village, there is no proper space for disposing of the waste, and workers at the shops carry the waste and push it into the river, said S. Mohan, a resident.

“The ground water near the river has become contaminated due to these activities. When we were children, we used to dig up small holes and drink the water. Now that is not possible. We have given many petitions to local officials and to local body representatives and passed resolutions in the village panchayat, but to no avail,” he added.

Sridhar, another resident said that the conservancy workers of the village do not go to that spot to clean the waste since it is outside the village. On Maattu Pongal day, along with goat, fish and chicken, duck and pig meat too were added to the shops, adding to the quantity of wastes being generated, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said that she has directed officials to inspect the spot and report. Meanwhile, she said the administration had planned to make such meat shops have trade licences so that they will have a plan to properly dispose of their waste. “In urban areas, we are insisting that shops have licenses. We will take steps to regulate such shops in rural areas,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.