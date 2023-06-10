Avalur residents want high-level bridge across the Palar in place of the causeway damaged during November 2021 floods

June 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Avalur in Walajah taluk in Kancheepuram district on Saturday staged a protest demanding speedy repairs to a causeway across the Palar. They want a new high-level bridge constructed in its place so that it can be used at all times.

The causeway, which was damaged in the 2021 monsoon, has only been temporarily repaired and has developed potholes and cracks due to sand-laden lorries proceeding from Neyyadapakkam. The facility, which is a kilometre away from Avalur is the only way to Walajabad to residents of 17 villages including Athur, Kaalur, Keezh Peramanallur and Kammamur.

“For about two months after 1.25 lakh cusecs pushed away a long section of the causeway we had to wait for the waters to recede for even carry out temporary works. We had to take a circuitous route running for about 40 km to reach Walajabad, the nearest town, which is just 2 km away from Avalur,” said A. Mohan, a resident.

The heavy vehicles bringing sand from a tank near Neyyadapakkam are causing further damage to the structure that is already weak. The trucks are taking this route instead of going via Thirumukkoodal. Around 700 trucks take the causeway daily leading to motorists in two-wheelers suffer from the dust and lack of safe riding space on the road, said Baskar, another resident.

Sources in the Highways Department said that work to repair the 800- metre long causeway had begun at a cost of ₹2.75 crore. “We need traffic, especially that of the heavy vehicles to be diverted so that work can be speeded up. We have requested the District Collector for the same and we expect it to be done soon,” said an official source.

As far as the demand for the high-level bridge was concerned, the source said that the government was aware of the demand and a detailed project report was being prepared for the same.

