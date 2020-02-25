Avadi’s selfie point to promote a litter-free zone

CHENNAI

25 February 2020 01:26 IST

No outing is complete without capturing those special moments on camera.

The Avadi Municipal Corporation will soon set up a dedicated selfie point on N.M. Road and TNHB Main Road junction for people to express their love for the locality and drive home the message of litter-free zones.

The Corporation has joined hands with Poompuhar Handicrafts to set up the selfie point, as part of its beautification drive. In about a week, the junction will have a typography installation, bearing the phrase ‘I Love Avadi’, ready for people to click selfies.

Advertising

Advertising

N. Ravichandran, Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said the installation would be designed by Poompuhar Handicrafts and a water fountain would also be put in place. The project will be executed at a cost of ₹20 lakh. There are plans to have more selfie points based on patronage.

Taking its efforts to maintain a clean environment to another level, the Corporation plans to evoke interest among people about keeping the area free from garbage and develop a sense of ownership among them, he said.

To make fitness affordable and a part of the residents’ lifestyle, the Corporation will open 16 open-air gyms in its parks, each at a cost of ₹10 lakh. Some areas where open-air gyms are set to come up include TNHB park, Tirumullaivoyal, Paruthipattu, TNHB area, Avadi, Kavarapalayam, Ashok Niranjan Nagar and Thendral Nagar. Mr. Ravichandran said that gym equipment was being installed in the parks. People can use the facilities for free. The first one will be open from Friday.