Avadi traffic policemen get ‘sholapith’ caps
Distribution of lemon juice and butter milk among policemen to continue throughout summer
Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday distributed “sholapith” caps and sunglassesamong traffic police personnel.
Distributing them at Velappanchavadi junction near Thiruverkadu, Mr. Rathore said theduty of traffic police personnel becomes extremely difficult during summer.
A happy and motivated personnel can provide their best. “As a part of the initiative to achieve better efficiency, we are providing these caps to beat the heat,” he said.
The Commissioner instructed the officials of the Avadi Police Commissionerate to continue the distribution of lemon juice and buttermilk for the traffic police till the end of the summer season.
M.M. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic, and Jayakaran, Assistant Commissioner of Police were present.
