Avadi TNHB residents stage demonstration seeking drinking water network and better amenities

June 29, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Avadi Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) layout staged a demonstration near the Avadi Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday seeking the implementation of their long-pending demands, like water supply and better stormwater drain network.

Several members of the federation of various welfare associations of Avadi TNHB raised slogans and carried placards and empty pots highlighting the lack of basic amenities. A. Dharanitharan, a resident, said there were about 6,500 houses in the layout since 1993. Though drinking water scheme was started in 2008 at Avadi, work had not begun to provide water supply network in wards 40 and 41.

Moreover, the open stormwater drain, which posed a threat to schoolchildren, needed to be covered. The channel was not wide enough to carry the entire flow till Paruthipattu and inundated places like Avadi TNHB en route, he said.

Residents alleged that the TNHB attempted to develop layouts in areas earmarked for facilities such as a post office, library and hospital. Noting that they had paid charges for these amenities, they wanted the board to drop such measures.

Land patta documents were yet to be given despite a government order, the residents further charged.

