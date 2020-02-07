Avadi residents’ 10-year wait set to end

Avadi has grown in stature from a municipality to municipal corporation. The decade-long wait for residents for a comprehensive water supply and underground drainage network is set to come to an end in a few months’ time.

As Avadi waits for piped water supply, the demand has steadily grown over the years. While the Corporation is supplying 17.01 million litres a day (mld) now, the demand has increased to 46.85 mld.

The Corporation is looking forward to the initial volume of 41.85 mld assured by Chennai Metrowater to fulfill drinking water needs.

Overhead tanks

Officials of the Avadi Corporation said that of the eight overhead tanks, five are expected to be handed over in February.

These tanks are located in areas such as Muthapudupet, Nagammai Nagar and Sekkadu.

“We are waiting for Metrowater to sanction bulk supply of 10 mld in the first phase to provide piped water supply. Left out areas too will be covered soon,” said an official.

Similarly, Avadi was sanctioned an underground sewer network in 2009. But, this too faced delay due to issues with contractors and disputes over sites of sewage pumping stations.

The four-mld capacity sewage treatment plant in Muthapudupet was taken over by the Corporation for operation a few days ago and about 1,900 sewer connections have been given so far.

Continuing expenses

T. Sadagopan, a resident of Pattabiram, said many people paid ₹20,000 for water supply and sewer connections in 2011.

But, they continue to incur expenses on cleaning septic tanks.

However, officials said both the projects would be executed in phases this year.

“We will begin to provide sewer connections in phases. The 36-mld plant in Paruthipattu has also been partially commissioned. Nearly 9 mld collected from the locality through the network would be treated. The process is on to link more households to the network,” said an official.