Avadi police solve two murder cases with the arrest of two men

November 20, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The special police team of Poonamallee station arrested a 35-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his second wife’s daughter, from his native village in Maharashtra on Sunday. The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

A senior police officer said a case was filed by Hamsavalli on November 12 stating that her daughter was found dead in her house when she returned home from the construction site. She had in the complaint suspected that her second husband, who was a construction worker named A. Najibdin alias Raju Mani of Palghar district in Maharashtra, could have committed the murder.

Based on the complaint, the Poonamallee police filed a murder case and during investigation found Najibdin to be hiding in his native village with his first wife Sapna. The special police arrested the accused and brought him to Chennai, the police official added. 

In another murder case, a 39-year-old person, who was accused of murdering his second wife and who was absconding, was arrested at Ambattur railway station on Sunday morning. The accused was identified as K. Raja of Kallikuppam near Red Hills. 

The Ambattur police was alerted about the death of a 32-year-old woman named Pavithra by her father Sundar on November 17 and he suspected her husband Raja. Post-mortem revealed that she was strangulated to death.

Chennai / murder

