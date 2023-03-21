Avadi police receive e-challan machines and QR standees for cashless fine payment

March 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday launched new e-challan devices and QR code standees to be handled by traffic police officers.

He handed over 100 e-challan machines and 100 QR Code (Paytm) standees for the Avadi Traffic Police to be used for issuing challans and collecting fines from traffic rules violators. Mr. Rathore said this would enable them to handle the cashless fine payment system seamlessly.

These e-challan devices were developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi. As the devices are linked with Vahan, Sarathi portal, regional transport office (RTO) registries and driving license database, the police officers can readily access and verify the registration details and driving license information of the violator. The devices also enable the booking of cases against traffic violators from other States since the machines are digitally tagged to databases throughout the nation and any pending cases, where fines have not been settled, can be transferred to the appropriate RTO offices across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

This restricts violators from obtaining fitness certificates (FC), ownership transfer and hypothecation cancellation services from the RTO office. The e-challan system will enable traffic police to recommend the temporary cancellation of driving licenses of traffic violators as well, Mr. Rathore added.

The fines can be paid using debit/credit cards, net banking, Paytm or through the post office.