HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avadi police receive e-challan machines and QR standees for cashless fine payment

The traffic police will use these for issuing challans and collecting fines from traffic rules violators

March 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday launched new e-challan devices and QR code standees to be handled by traffic police officers.

He handed over 100 e-challan machines and 100 QR Code (Paytm) standees for the Avadi Traffic Police to be used for issuing challans and collecting fines from traffic rules violators. Mr. Rathore said this would enable them to handle the cashless fine payment system seamlessly.

These e-challan devices were developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi. As the devices are linked with Vahan, Sarathi portal, regional transport office (RTO) registries and driving license database, the police officers can readily access and verify the registration details and driving license information of the violator. The devices also enable the booking of cases against traffic violators from other States since the machines are digitally tagged to databases throughout the nation and any pending cases, where fines have not been settled, can be transferred to the appropriate RTO offices across the country.

This restricts violators from obtaining fitness certificates (FC), ownership transfer and hypothecation cancellation services from the RTO office. The e-challan system will enable traffic police to recommend the temporary cancellation of driving licenses of traffic violators as well, Mr. Rathore added.

The fines can be paid using debit/credit cards, net banking, Paytm or through the post office.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.