 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avadi Police organise public consultation (pix taken by M. Vedhan)

Published - November 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Avadi Commissioner of Police K. Shankar at the public consultation held in Poonamallee on Sunday.

Avadi Commissioner of Police K. Shankar at the public consultation held in Poonamallee on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The public consultation meeting organised by the Avadi Police Commissionerate saw a large number of members representing residents’ welfare associations, commercial shop owners, and auto drivers participating to air the grievances on Sunday. 

Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar chairing the meeting held in Poonamallee also had Poonamallee MLA A. Krishnaswamy as the special guest. G. Subramanian, a long time resident and an office bearer of the Poonamallee General Merchants Association, gave a representation regarding the traffic congestion caused at the junction of Kumananchavadi-Mount Poonamallee Road due to a concrete pillar occupying a portion of the road and also the autorickshaws completely encroaching the entrance of the Karayanchavadi Main Road which leads to Avadi.

The Karayanchavadi Main Road which branches off from the Mount Poonamallee Road is congested with heavy vehicular traffic as a large number of residents bound for Avadi use this narrow stretch. However the unauthorised parking of autorickshaws on both sides of the road causes severe inconvenience to the motorists resulting in big traffic jams daily, he added. 

A number of residents highlighted the need for removal of encroachments on several arterial roads, failure of traffic signals, installation of barricades on crowded stretches of Poonamallee and Kumananchavadi, and seizing of stray cattle. 

The residents of Poonamallee also wanted the Avadi Police Commissioner to take steps to demolish and construct a new building of the Poonamallee Police Station, which is in a dilapidated state, and house the traffic police and traffic investigation wing under one roof. 

The Avadi Police Commissionerate came in for special praise for reining in rowdyism and taking steps to control the prevalence of banned tobacco products from the residents.

Published - November 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.