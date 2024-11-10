Avadi Police organise public consultation (pix taken by M. Vedhan)

The public consultation meeting organised by the Avadi Police Commissionerate saw a large number of members representing residents’ welfare associations, commercial shop owners, and auto drivers participating to air the grievances on Sunday.

Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar chairing the meeting held in Poonamallee also had Poonamallee MLA A. Krishnaswamy as the special guest. G. Subramanian, a long time resident and an office bearer of the Poonamallee General Merchants Association, gave a representation regarding the traffic congestion caused at the junction of Kumananchavadi-Mount Poonamallee Road due to a concrete pillar occupying a portion of the road and also the autorickshaws completely encroaching the entrance of the Karayanchavadi Main Road which leads to Avadi.

The Karayanchavadi Main Road which branches off from the Mount Poonamallee Road is congested with heavy vehicular traffic as a large number of residents bound for Avadi use this narrow stretch. However the unauthorised parking of autorickshaws on both sides of the road causes severe inconvenience to the motorists resulting in big traffic jams daily, he added.

A number of residents highlighted the need for removal of encroachments on several arterial roads, failure of traffic signals, installation of barricades on crowded stretches of Poonamallee and Kumananchavadi, and seizing of stray cattle.

The residents of Poonamallee also wanted the Avadi Police Commissioner to take steps to demolish and construct a new building of the Poonamallee Police Station, which is in a dilapidated state, and house the traffic police and traffic investigation wing under one roof.

The Avadi Police Commissionerate came in for special praise for reining in rowdyism and taking steps to control the prevalence of banned tobacco products from the residents.