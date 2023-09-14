Avadi police nab 25 anti-social elements in a space drive

September 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police officers of Avadi Commissionerate on Thursday conducted a special drive in its jurisdiction to nab anti-social elements who were facing non-bailable warrants from courts and indulging in criminal activities.

As part of steps to control the anti-social elements and prevent crime occurrences, Avadi Commissioner K. Shankar has ordered deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Avadi and Re Hills police districts to go in search of rowdy elements from Wednesday night. As many as 25 rowdies were arrested in the special drive. Seven of them were involved in murder, five in attempt to murder and others involved in other criminal activities.

Mr. Shankar has said the operation would continue to control rowdies in the jurisdiction.