Avadi police conduct surprise checks at houses of 70 history-sheeters

November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To control criminal activities, Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar has launched several measures, including checking of history-sheeters’ hideouts, and intensified vehicle checks and night rounds.

Teams of Avadi City Police personnel conducted surprise checks at the houses of 70 history-sheeters to ascertain their movements.

To control criminal activities, Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar has launched several measures, including checking of history-sheeters’ hideouts, and intensified vehicle checks and night rounds. In pursuance of those efforts, teams led by K. Balakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Red Hills, on Monday checked the houses of a list of history-sheeters in Red Hills, Ambattur, Minjur, Ennore and Sholavaram.

“We checked whether the criminals were stocking any dangerous weapons. We also inquired with their [history-sheeters’] family members about whether they were continuing to indulge in criminal activities and asked them to ensure that they do not,” a senior police officer said, adding that the operation against history-sheeters would continue.

