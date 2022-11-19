Avadi Police Commissionerate releases newsletter, highlights achievements this year 

November 19, 2022 03:20 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

T.N. DGP C. Sylendra Babu released the newsletter; the product will be out in print and digital formats and will disseminate important events of the Commissionerate to its personnel

R. Sivaraman

A special edition of the first newsletter of the Avadi Police Commissionerate was released on Saturday. DGP C. Sylendra Babu (centre) is seen alongside Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore (right) and Additional Commissioner of Police, B. Vijaya Kumari | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Saturday released a newsletter of the Avadi Police Commissionerate in the presence of Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other senior officials.

The Avadi Police Commissionerate was inaugurated in January by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

A special edition of the first newsletter of the Avadi Police Commissionerate was released on Saturday. The newsletter is a commitment to “mark towards excellence”. It highlights achievements of this commissionerate during its initial months. It covers various events: from acquiring 30 acres of land at Thirumazhisai (Chennai - Bangalore Highway) for construction of state-of-the-art infrastructure for the Armed Reserve forces, an Integrated Modern Control Room with live feed facilities, the first edition of the Avadi Night Marathon, the symbolic delegation of power to women officers at the Commissionerate on the occasion of International Women’s day celebrated on March 8 as well as other milestones.

This newsletter will disseminate news of important events and happenings to all police personnel in the commissionerate. It will be in print and digital formats.

