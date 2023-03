March 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A dog was inducted into the canine squad of the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

A Doberman named “Kiki” has been added to the squad, which now has three Doberman and two Labradors. So far, the canine squad has detected 29 crime cases, 14 robbery cases and carried out anti-sabotage checks during VVIP security, vital installation and other areas, said Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore.