Avadi Police Commissionerate conducts triathlon

A press release said the amount received as registration fee in this event was around ₹1,52,400, which was given to Egmore Children’s Hospital for medical expenses of children

April 15, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with winners of Triathlon.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with winners of Triathlon. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Avadi Police Commissionerate on Friday conducted the Avadi ITF Triathlon-2023 competition in the Ramachandra Medical College campus, Porur, in association with the Indian Triathlon Federation and Chennai Runners Club. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the swimming, cycling and marathon competitions, and introduced jerseys emblazoned with drug addiction prevention and awareness slogans.

A press release said the amount received as registration fee in this event was around ₹1,52,400, which was given to Egmore Children’s Hospital for medical expenses of children. As many as 2,000 contestants participated in the competition.

The Director General of Police, C.Sylendra Babu, presided, and Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other officers were also present on the occasion.

